FACTBOX-How Siemens and Alstom rail stack up against the competition
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
September 27, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 22 days ago

FACTBOX-How Siemens and Alstom rail stack up against the competition

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens and Alstom have agreed to merge their rail businesses, creating a bigger second player to China’s CRRC, with sales of 15.3 billion euros ($18 billion).

The move is the latest in a wave of rail industry consolidation in the past few years.

Below are details of previous deals, and how Siemens and Alstom stack up together and against the competition.

PREVIOUS DEALS:

2013- Siemens bought Britain’s Invensys Rail Group for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). Siemens becomes global number 2.

2015 - Alstom bought the signalling unit of U.S. conglomerate General Electric for 700 million euros. Alstom is becomes global number 3.

2015 - China’s state-owned CNR and CSR merged to create CRRC, the world’s biggest manufacturer of rolling stock.

2015 - Japan’s Hitachi bought Ansaldo STS & Breda from Italy’s Finnmeccanica for about 800 million euros. Hitachi Rail is now the world’s sixth-biggest rail company.

2016 - Switzerland’s Stadler Rail bought the Valencia-based Rail Vehicles from Germany’s Vossloh for about 48 million euros. Stadler is now the world number 10.

2016 - U.S.-based Wabtec bought a majority in French railway systems and services provider Faiveley in a deal that will total about $1.7 billion. Wabtec is now global number nine.

SIEMENS-ALSTOM COMBINATION:

ORDER BACKLOG - Siemens 26.4 billion euros; Alstom 34.8 billion; total 61.2 billion euros.

LAST FISCAL YEAR ORDERS - Siemens 8 billion euros; Alstom 10 billion; total 18 billion euros.

REVENUE - Siemens 8 billion euros; Alstom 7.3 billion; total 15.3 billion euros.

ADJUSTED EBIT - Siemens 800 million euros, margin 10.1 percent; Alstom 400 million euros, margin 5.8 percent; total 1.2 billion euros, margin 8 percent.

EMPLOYEES BY REGION:

EUROPE - Alstom 20,700; Siemens 22,700; total 43,400

AMERICAS - Alstom 5,200; Siemens 2,500; total 7,700

ASIA PACIFIC - Alstom 4,000; Siemens 3,500; total 7,500

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA - Alstom 2,900; Siemens 800; total 3,700

WORLD - Siemens 29,500; Alstom 32,800; total 62,300

($1 = 0.8526 euros) ($1 = 0.7464 pounds)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman

