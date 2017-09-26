FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
September 26, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 23 days ago

France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.

“Notably, Siemens has formally committed to: locating the headquarters and listing of the group in France, putting the head of Alstom in charge of the new entity, the preservation of jobs and French industrial sites, and maintaining investments for research and development in France,” Le Maire’s office said a statement.

France would not exercise its option to buy out Alstom shares from Bouygues, the finance ministry said, adding that the Siemens-Alstom deal highlighted France’s desire to strengthen European industry. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.