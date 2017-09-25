FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens likely to pick Alstom for rail merger on Tuesday -sources
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
September 25, 2017 / 10:23 AM / in 24 days

Siemens likely to pick Alstom for rail merger on Tuesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a rail merger with French rival Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“I think Alstom will make it,” one of the people said on Monday. The second person said the Siemens supervisory board would decide the matter on Tuesday, also describing Alstom as the frontrunner.

A Siemens spokesman declined to comment on the matter, while Alstom was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.