Finland reviews listing of state-owned liquor maker Altia
October 17, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 4 days ago

Finland reviews listing of state-owned liquor maker Altia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish government is considering the flotation of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The government expects to finish the review by the end of the first half of 2018. It said it would retain a stake of one third in Altia after a possible listing in Helsinki bourse.

Altia, wholly owned by the state, generated sales of 357 million euros ($420 million) last year. ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

