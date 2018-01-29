FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 2:38 PM / a day ago

Altice integrates Netflix into new set-top box

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc said on Monday that Netflix Inc is now available through its new set-top box, the latest U.S. cable operator to form an alliance with the streaming service.

Such partnerships help Netflix add customers as its growth matures in the United States. At the same time, cable executives see the tie-ups as a way to help fight cord cutting, the dropping of pay TV service. In November, Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable provider, embedded Netflix into its Xfinity X1 set-top box. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)

