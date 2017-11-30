FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altice shares drop down to new lows
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 30, 2017 / 3:52 PM / in 19 hours

Altice shares drop down to new lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shares in telecoms and cable group Altice , whose 50 billion euros ($59.6 billion) debt burden has been the source of concern for investors, slumped on Thursday to fall below the company’s record low for its closing stock price.

Altice was down 5.7 percent at 6.63 euros in late session trading - below the stock’s record closing price low of 6.69 euros reached in March 2014. Its record intraday low stands at 6.20 euros, also reached in March 2014.

Altice’s share price has halved since it reported disappointing quarterly results in France earlier this month amid a fiercely competitive market.

Patrick Drahi, the billionaire founder and majority owner of Altice, fired chief executive Michel Combes and pledged this month that Altice would shift away from acquisitions and focus on cutting its debt.

Altice said it had identified assets that could be sold, including its portfolio of telecoms towers, and that sales could start as early as the first half of 2018.

$1 = 0.8391 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blandine Henault; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.