Thailand's Amata, Sweden's Saab to build aerospace parts plant in Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Amata Corporation Pcl and Sweden’s Saab AB expect to jointly build an aerospace parts plant and a pilot training centre in Thailand next year to tap growing demand in the region, Amata’s chief said on Thursday.

The aerospace sector is among targeted industries that Thailand wants to promote as a new engine of growth and as it strives to become an aviation hub in Asia.

“At present, the air transport industry is booming... and this joint venture is to meet growth in the aviation industry,” Vikrom Kromadit, chief executive officer of Amata, Thailand’s biggest industrial developer, told reporters. He did not give further details on the tie-up with Saab.

Airports of Thailand Pcl, the country’s largest airport operator, said in June it planned to spend about 220 billion baht ($6.6 billion) by 2025 expanding its airports to handle a surge in tourists. It expects about 135 million passengers in the current fiscal year from October.

On Thursday, Amata and Saab also signed a memorandum of understanding to study areas of collaboration to develop an “Amata Smart City and Aerospace City”, which will be located in the eastern province of Chonburi.

“Saab is pleased that Amata has chosen Saab, and Sweden, as a partner for the Smart City and Aerospace City concepts,” Håkan Buskhe, president and chief executive officer of Saab, said in a statement.

Saab develops products, services and solutions for the aerospace, defence and civil security markets worldwide. It opened its Thai headquarters in Bangkok in 1998. ($1 = 33.34 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)