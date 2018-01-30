FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 12:24 PM / 2 days ago

Amazon, Berkshire, JPM to partner on cheaper healthcare for staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are teaming up in a new venture aimed at lowering healthcare costs for their U.S. employees, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies will create an independent firm "free from profit-making incentives and constraints" that will initially focus on technology solutions to provide employees and their families with healthcare "at a reasonable cost." reut.rs/2DOd8Fn

The plan, currently in early stages, will be jointly spearheaded by Todd Combs, an investment officer of Berkshire Hathaway, Marvelle Sullivan Berchtold, a managing director at JPMorgan Chase, and Beth Galetti, a senior vice president at Amazon.

The longer-term management team, headquarters location and key operational details will be communicated in due course, the companies said. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

