Whole Foods unveils further price cuts ahead of Thanksgiving

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc-owned Whole Foods Market on Wednesday announced price cuts on its best-selling grocery items and holiday staples for all its customers ahead of the holiday season.

The lower prices, which will also give Amazon Prime members deeper discounts on items such as organic and antibiotic-free turkeys, come on top of the price cuts announced by Whole Foods in August, when Amazon completed its acquisition of the upscale grocer. bit.ly/2AJwGEW

The news sent stocks of rival U.S. grocers including Costco and Kroger lower in trading before the bell on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)