Amazon announces new Echo devices, voice aide Alexa coming to BMW

SEATTLE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced a new version of its voice-controlled Echo device and a second device tailored for phone calls, the Echo Connect.

The world’s largest online retailer said the Echo Connect would launch later this year in the United States.

Amazon also said that its voice aide Alexa, which powers the Echo devices and competes with Apple Inc’s Siri, would be available in some BMW cars starting in the middle of next year.