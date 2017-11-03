FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to end Fresh grocery delivery service in some areas
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 3, 2017 / 1:15 AM / a day ago

Amazon to end Fresh grocery delivery service in some areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is ending its Fresh grocery delivery service for select zip codes, though it continues to operate in a range of cities from Los Angeles to Tokyo, it said in a statement on Thursday.

AmazonFresh deliveries will stop for some people after Nov. 30, according to messages sent to customers in suburban Pennsylvania and New Jersey, seen by Reuters. Amazon customers in Maryland and California posted on Twitter that they were losing the service as well.

The news comes after the online retailer’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market, which is expected to play a key role in Amazon’s grocery delivery going forward. Amazon did not immediately comment if the delivery change stemmed from the Whole Foods deal.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler

