Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 20, 2017 / 12:38 AM / in a month

Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A technical glitch caused Amazon.com Inc to email some of its customers erroneously that they had received a gift, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The email displayed an image of a crawling infant and told shoppers that they had received a present from their baby registry. A number of recipients, however, reported on social media that they were not expecting a child.

The Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately say what caused the glitch or how many accounts had been affected. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

