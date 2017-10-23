FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon receives 238 proposals for its second headquarters
October 23, 2017

Amazon receives 238 proposals for its second headquarters

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America for where it should open its second headquarters, it said on Monday.

The number of applicants underscores the wide interest in the contest, which Seattle-based Amazon announced last month. The world’s largest online retailer said it would invest more than $5 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs for “Amazon HQ2”. The deadline for submitting bids was Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
