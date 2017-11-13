FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 13, 2017 / 6:28 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it bought the global television rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.