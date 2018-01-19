FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018

Amber Enterprises India's $94 mln IPO subscribed over 165 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Air-conditioner maker Amber Enterprises India Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) of shares to raise 6 billion rupees ($93.98 million) was subscribed more than 165 times on the last day of the sale on Friday.

Investors bid for 813.8 million shares, or 165.1 times the 4.9 million shares on offer, stock exchange data as of 1304 GMT showed.

Edelweiss, IDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets and BNP Paribas are managing the IPO. ($1 = 63.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
