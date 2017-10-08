FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's WorleyParsons to buy AFW's former oil & gas assets for $298 mln
October 8, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 11 days ago

Australia's WorleyParsons to buy AFW's former oil & gas assets for $298 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian engineering firm WorleyParsons Ltd said on Monday it would buy the former upstream oil and gas assets of Britain’s Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for 228 million pounds ($298.22 million), marking its entry into the UK North Sea market.

WorleyParsons said in a statement on Monday that it would launch an A$322 million ($250.32 million) entitlement offer to pay for the acquisition. ($1 = 1.2863 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Richard Chang)

