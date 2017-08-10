FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 3 days ago

UK's Amec Foster Wheeler reports 8 pct dip in H1 trading profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by John Wood Group Plc, reported an 8 percent fall in its half-year trading profit, hurt by weak upstream oil and gas markets.

The company reported a trading profit of 162 million pounds ($210.2 million) for the first half ended June 30, compared with 177 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue fell 18 percent to 2.33 billion pounds in the period. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

