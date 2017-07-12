FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BREAKINGVIEWS-Amec probe pollutes tricky oil merger
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 25 days ago

BREAKINGVIEWS-Amec probe pollutes tricky oil merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Andy Critchlow

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - John Wood Group shares fell more than 6 percent after the company it is taking over, Amec Foster Wheeler, said it was under investigation for possible bribery. The probe was a known risk, but the bad timing, combined with a low oil price, makes the 2.2 bln pound deal look rash.

On Twitter twitter.com/baldersdale

CONTEXT NEWS

- Amec Foster Wheeler shares fell over 6 percent on July 12 after the company said it is under investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office for bribery and corruption.

- John Wood Group, which agreed to combine with Amec in March, fell over 6 percent.

- The investigation is “not expected to have an impact on the completion of the merger”, Amec said in a statement on July 11, adding that it could not estimate reliably the likely impact of the investigation on its business.

- Amec shares were trading at 419 pence per share as of 0950 BST. John Wood was trading at 580 pence per share.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS bit.ly/BVsubscribe

Editing by Neal Unmack and Liam Proud

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.