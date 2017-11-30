Slim's America Movil says acquires some 2018-2024 Olympics TV rights

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil said on Thursday it had acquired the rights to show the Olympic Games from 2018 to 2024 in some Latin American countries, starting with the next year’s winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The company, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said it had acquired exclusive pay TV rights in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

It also acquired exclusive digital rights in those countries and others, the company said. In Mexico it acquired non- exclusive pay TV rights. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Daina Solomon)