MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in America Movil , the telecoms company controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, fell by 4 percent after the market opened on Wednesday after the firm posted a net loss of 9.55 billion pesos ($525 million) for the third quarter.

The stock later pared some of the losses and was trading down by 2.69 percent at 17.70 pesos at 1354 GMT. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)