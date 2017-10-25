America Movil chief thinks zero interconnection rate finished

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 25, 2017 / 2:55 PM / in 14 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexican telecoms company America Movil said on Wednesday that he thought there was no way the firm would continue to be barred from charging competitors for mobile calls made to clients on its network.

Legislators set the so-called mobile interconnection rates at zero in 2014. Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled in August that market regulator, the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) should instead set the rates.

“I personally think there is no way that there could be a zero rate again,” Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Sheky Espejo)

