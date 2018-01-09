MOVES-American Century Investments names new hires for ETF intiative

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Investment management firm American Century Investments said on Tuesday it has hired two former BlackRock Inc employees for its exchange traded funds (ETF) initiative.

Rene Casis was named portfolio manager and Sean Walker ETF specialist.

At BlackRock, Casis served as an investment strategist and senior portfolio manager while Walker was vice president and market leader, responsible for active and passive product platforms for the West Coast of Florida.

American Century said it is scheduled to launch two ETF funds in the first quarter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)