FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-American Century Investments names new hires for ETF intiative
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 9, 2018 / 6:56 PM / a day ago

MOVES-American Century Investments names new hires for ETF intiative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Investment management firm American Century Investments said on Tuesday it has hired two former BlackRock Inc employees for its exchange traded funds (ETF) initiative.

Rene Casis was named portfolio manager and Sean Walker ETF specialist.

At BlackRock, Casis served as an investment strategist and senior portfolio manager while Walker was vice president and market leader, responsible for active and passive product platforms for the West Coast of Florida.

American Century said it is scheduled to launch two ETF funds in the first quarter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.