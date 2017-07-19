FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
American Express profit dips 36 pct
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 19, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 18 days ago

American Express profit dips 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co on Wednesday reported a 36 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by higher spending on rewards to retain customers and attract new ones.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.47 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.98 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

The drop in profit partly reflects the impact of AmEx losing a longtime partnership with warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. The year-ago quarter also included a gain of $1.1 billion from the sale of the related loan portfolio.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, inched up 1 percent to $8.3 billion. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.