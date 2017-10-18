FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmEx profit rises 19 pct on loan growth
October 18, 2017

AmEx profit rises 19 pct on loan growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co reported about 19 percent jump in quarterly profit as higher billings and loan growth helped offset a jump in costs.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.36 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.14 billion, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9 percent to $8.44 billion. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

