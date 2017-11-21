FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmerisourceBergen to pay $625 mln to settle U.S. government probe
November 21, 2017 / 10:32 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

AmerisourceBergen to pay $625 mln to settle U.S. government probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - A unit of AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the largest U.S. drug wholesalers, has agreed to pay $625 million to resolve a U.S. government probe into its pre-filled syringe program, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday.

The agreement, whose terms must still be finalized and approved by a court, comes on top of a $260 million criminal penalty the subsidiary, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, agreed to pay in September. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

