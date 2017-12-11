FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen's Kyprolis improves overall survival in blood cancer patients
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 11, 2017 / 9:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Amgen's Kyprolis improves overall survival in blood cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Monday new data from a late-stage trial testing Kyprolis in combination with two other drugs showed improved overall survival rate in patients with blood cancer.

The company said it had filed for marketing approval with the U.S. regulator based on the results of the trial, requesting to update the Kyprolis label to include the new overall survival data.

Kyprolis is approved for multiple myeloma that has progressed after treatment with other medicines. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
