4 days ago
Australia's AMP Ltd's half-year profit up 4 pct, beats forecast
August 9, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 4 days ago

Australia's AMP Ltd's half-year profit up 4 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest life insurer, AMP Ltd , said on Thursday underlying half-yearly profit rose 4 percent, as earnings from its banking and capital arms lifted.

Underlying profit for the six months to June 30 was A$533 million ($420.32 million) up from A$513 million a year ago, beating analyst estimates of A$514.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it signed a series of reinsurance agreements covering its troubled AMP Life unit, which would release about A$500 million in capital, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 1.2681 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Sandra Maler)

