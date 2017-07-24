FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
South Africa's Amplats posts 55 percent drop in H1 profit
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 24, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 14 days ago

South Africa's Amplats posts 55 percent drop in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) interim profits fell 55 percent on lower sales, a stronger rand and tax impairments, the company said on Monday. Amplats headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, fell to 285 cents for the six months ended 30 June from a restated 629 cents per share in the previous period.

This was in line with what the company had flagged to the market.

"The lower earnings were as a direct result of lower sales volume from mined production and a weaker basket price compared to H1 2016," the company said

Amplats, the world's largest producer of the precious metal and a unit of Anglo American, said it recorded attributable post-tax impairments of 2.2 billion rand ($170 million), which also impacted its earnings. ($1 = 12.9142 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.