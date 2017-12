Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hershey Co said on Monday it would buy SkinnyPop popcorn maker Amplify Snack Brands in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, including debt, to bolster its healthy snacks unit.

Hershey, the maker of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Kisses, said it would pay $12 per Amplify share, a 71.4 percent premium to the stock’s close on Friday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)