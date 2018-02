TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest airline by revenue, posted a 27.4 percent rise in operating profit in the nine months to December as economic growth boosted travel demand.

Profit for the nine months was 165.97 billion yen ($1.52 billion), up from 130.23 yen in the same period a year earlier.

ANA maintained its forecast that operating profit for the year to March would hit 160 billion yen.