13 days ago
Anadarko quarterly loss shrinks; capex slashed for rest of 2017
July 24, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 13 days ago

Anadarko quarterly loss shrinks; capex slashed for rest of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday said its quarterly loss shrank and that it would cut its 2017 capital budget by $300 million because of depressed oil prices.

The company posted a loss of $415 million, or 76 cents per share, compared to $692 million, or $1.36 per share, in the year-ago period.

Average daily sales volumes, the physical amount of crude and natural gas sold, fell 20 percent to 631,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool)

