February 6, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated a day ago

Anadarko posts quarterly profit as oil prices recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, on recovery in global crude oil prices.

Net income attributable to Anadarko was $976 million, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $515 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko’s revenue rose 22.7 percent to about $2.93 billion.

Sales volumes of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids averaged about 637,000 BOE per day, down from 774,000 a year earlier.

Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

