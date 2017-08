LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American posted higher second quarter iron ore production on Thursday, leading it to raise its annual targets for the steel-making ingredient.

Iron ore production at the company's South African unit, Kumba Iron Ore rose 28 percent to 11.4 million tonnes, it said in a statement.

It raised its iron ore guidance to between 41-43 million tonnes from 40-42 million.