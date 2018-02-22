Anglo reports 45 percent leap in earnings, cuts debt

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Anglo American on Thursday reported underlying EBITDA of $‍8.8​ billion, a 45 percent increase year-on-year, halved its net debt and delivered free cash flow of $4.9 billion, a 93 percent increase.

The results slightly beat a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of analysts that expected EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $8.5 billion.

It also announced an increased dividend of 54 U.S. cents per share for the second half. The total dividend payable for 2017 was $1.02 per share. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Adrian Croft)