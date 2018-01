CAPE TOWN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Angola is withholding repatriation of over $500 million in revenues generated in the country by international airlines, airline industry body IATA said in a statement on Thursday.

Africa’s No. 2 crude producer, which is facing a shortage of foreign currency reserves, has previously not paid airlines, including South African Airways and Emirates the money due to them. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)