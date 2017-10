LUANDA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Angolan President João Lourenço appointed on Friday Jose Massano as the new governor of the central bank, state news agency Angop reported.

Massano, an experienced banking executive who has served as central bank chief before, replaces Walter Filipe Duarte da Silva who was dismissed by Lourenço. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)