Hungary to invest $172 mln in Angolan economy

LUANDA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary will invest 172 million dollars in the Angolan economy through various projects including a line of credit through its export-import bank, the European nation’s trade minister said on Wednesday in Luanda.

Hungarian foreign and trade minister Péter Szjjárto said companies from Hungary operating in Angola, mainly in the agriculture and energy sectors, would make the investments resulting in a 16-fold increase in bilateral trade, according to state media agency Angop. Szjjárto was meeting with Angolan vice-president Bornito de Sousa. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by Hugh Lawson)