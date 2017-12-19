FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola’s Sonangol says settled dispute with Cobalt International Energy
December 19, 2017 / 9:28 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Angola’s Sonangol says settled dispute with Cobalt International Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Angola’s state oil company Sonangol said on Tuesday it had settled all disputes with Cobalt International Energy and would pay the U.S. oil firm $500 million for its stakes in two offshore oil blocks.

Cobalt had filed arbitration requests in May seeking in excess of $2 billion due to the impact of failed extension talks on its attempts to sell offshore blocks 20 and 21 in Angola.

Sonangol said it would pay $150 million by Feb. 23 and a further $350 million by July 1. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

