LUANDA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A fire has erupted at the facility used by U.S. oil services company Shlumberger at Angola’s oil logistics hub in the capital Luanda, the chairman of state-run oil company Sonangol told a news briefing on Wednesday.

A source told Reuters that employees from oil majors BP and Total were also evacuated from the area. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Herculano Coroado Writing by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)