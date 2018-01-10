Angola president sacks Dos Santos son as head of sovereign wealth fund

LUANDA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Joao Lourenco removed the son of his long-serving predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos as head of the country’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday.

Lourenco, who took office when dos Santos stepped down in September after nearly four decades in power, replaced the board of the fund, including its head Jose Filomeno dos Santos, after an external inquiry into its performance and governance. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by Peter Graff)