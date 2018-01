LUANDA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Joao Lourenco said on Monday he may change the leadership of the country’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund, depending on the results of an external inquiry into its performance and governance due to be completed in coming days.

The fund is run by Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who was succeeded by Lourenco last year. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock)