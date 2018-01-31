FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 2:16 PM / a day ago

Anthem CEO stands by plan to move pharmacy management inside insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc’s new chief executive officer Gail Boudreaux said on Wednesday that she still expects to move the pharmacy benefit management business inside the company and that the move will produce savings of at least $4 billion per year starting on Jan. 1, 2021.

Anthem’s previous CEO Joseph Swedish had battled with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co over its long-term contract and ultimately decided to exit the deal when it expires.

Boudreaux, a former UnitedHealth Group Inc executive, was named to the job in November.

Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.