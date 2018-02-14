UPDATE 1-Chile's Antofagasta receives approval for Los Pelambres upgrade

(Adds details on upgrade plans, need for additional permits)

SANTIAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chilean mining company Antofagasta received environmental approval for a major $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine, the regional government of Coquimbo said on Wednesday.

The three-stage infrastructure upgrade, unveiled in 2016, seeks to maintain the mine’s copper output at approximately 400,000 tonnes of copper annually.

The project includes a desalination plant at its port facility in Los Vilos, and new ore mills and related infrastructure at the mine itself, the company said in a statement.

London-listed Antofagasta said it will need to obtain additional permits and final approval from its board of directors before it can begin work on the project.

Chile is the world’s top copper producer.