Antofagasta trims 2017 cost estimate as Q3 output rises

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Wednesday posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly production on a better performance at its Los Pelambres mine and said cash costs for the year will be lower than previous estimates.

Copper output in the third quarter rose 3.3 percent to 180,000 tonnes compared with the previous quarter, the miner said. Net cash costs for 2017 will be lower than the $1.30 per pound previously guided but a new estimate was not specified. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Holmes)