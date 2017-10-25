FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Antofagasta trims 2017 cost estimate as Q3 output rises
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 25, 2017 / 6:24 AM / Updated a day ago

Antofagasta trims 2017 cost estimate as Q3 output rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Wednesday posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly production on a better performance at its Los Pelambres mine and said cash costs for the year will be lower than previous estimates.

Copper output in the third quarter rose 3.3 percent to 180,000 tonnes compared with the previous quarter, the miner said. Net cash costs for 2017 will be lower than the $1.30 per pound previously guided but a new estimate was not specified. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.