FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's ANZ to close retail banking business in the Philippines
Sections
Featured
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
The road to Brexit
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
Tax haven secrets revealed
Tax haven secrets revealed
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
The road to Brexit
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2017 / 10:45 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Australia's ANZ to close retail banking business in the Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said on Monday it would close its Philippine retail banking business as big Australian banks try to shed capital-intensive assets amid stiffer bank capital rules.

“This decision is in line with ANZ’s strategic priority to simplify the bank and improve capital efficiency,” the bank said in a statement, adding the move would allows it to focus its resources on its institutional banking operations in the Southeast Asian nation. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.