FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 19, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australia's ANZ reports fall in Q1 impaired assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said on Tuesday its impaired assets fell 9.3 percent in the first quarter, helped by a reduction in impaired assets in its New Zealand division.

Gross impaired assets over the three months ended Dec. 31 fell to A$2.16 billion ($1.71 billion) from A$2.38 billion in the September quarter, with a total provision charge of A$202 million, ANZ said.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.82 percent as at Dec. 31, higher than 10.6 percent as at Sept. 30, it said.

$1 = 1.2645 Australian dollars Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.