FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 5:53 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

MOVES-U.S. managing director of trader AOT Energy departs - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds additional trader departure, background)

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lance Perdue, managing director for commodities trader AOT Energy Americas in Houston, has left, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear where he was going. Swiss-based AOT Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perdue had served as managing director for AOT Energy Americas since August 2016. He started at AOT Energy as a commercial manager in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining AOT Energy he held senior positions at commodity traders Glencore and Cargill.

Kristen Procinsky, a crude oil trader for AOT Energy, has also left the company in recent weeks, two sources said.

It was not immediately clear where Procinsky was headed.

AOT Energy previously operated under the name Astra Transcor Energy. In 2015, the Frère Group, Astra’s controlling shareholder, agreed to a management buyout.

In 2016, management and some employees agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in the new parent company, AOT Holding, with an option to acquire the remaining stake in coming years. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.