FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 10:47 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects deal value in headline and first paragraph)

July 6 (Reuters) - Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp for C$459.5 million. ($353.7 million USD)

The company would buy Apache's subsidiary, Apache Canada Ltd, and fund the deal with cash on hand and no debt.

Paramount said it entered into a merger agreement with petroleum and natural gas company Trilogy Energy Corp, in which the company would buy the remaining 85 percent of the common shares and non-voting shares of Trilogy.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.