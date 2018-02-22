Rising oil prices help Apache post profit vs. year-ago loss

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oil producer Apache Corp on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as oil prices surged.

Net income attributable to Apache shareholders was $456 million, or $1.19 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $182 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ELRNZo)

The Houston-based company’s total revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.45 billion. Its average realized price of oil per barrel rose 23 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)