FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arab Petroleum Investments sets final spread on $500 mln sukuk -lead
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:55 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Arab Petroleum Investments sets final spread on $500 mln sukuk -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) has set the final spread for its planned $500 million five-year sukuk at 100 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Initial price guidance for the Islamic bonds, for which orders amounted to more than $3.6 billion, was in the 125 basis points over five-year mid-swaps range earlier on Wednesday.

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, APICORP, a development bank, is rated Aa3 by Moody‘s. Bank ABC, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers on the deal.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.